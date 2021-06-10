Advertisement

Hartford man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Nathan Humphrey
Nathan Humphrey(Ohio County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday morning, deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said admitted to a drive-by shooting.

According to the report, deputies responded to the shooting incident at the 16000 block of State Route 136 in Hartford around 7:30 a.m. The caller said he was in his driveway when a maroon 2014 Chevrolet approached, slowed, and then fired one round from a handgun in his direction.

Authorities said around 30 minutes later, deputies located the driver of the car, 36-year-old Nathan Humphrey, of Hartford, at his home.

According to the report, Humphrey said he did shoot in the direction of the caller. Deputies found the handgun inside his vehicle. Humphrey was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure