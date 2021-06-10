Hartford man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday morning, deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said admitted to a drive-by shooting.

According to the report, deputies responded to the shooting incident at the 16000 block of State Route 136 in Hartford around 7:30 a.m. The caller said he was in his driveway when a maroon 2014 Chevrolet approached, slowed, and then fired one round from a handgun in his direction.

Authorities said around 30 minutes later, deputies located the driver of the car, 36-year-old Nathan Humphrey, of Hartford, at his home.

According to the report, Humphrey said he did shoot in the direction of the caller. Deputies found the handgun inside his vehicle. Humphrey was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.