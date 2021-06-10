Humidity, shower and storm chances continue Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On and off showers continue with this muggy air along with variably cloudy skies.

Tonight's game at BG Ballpark could have a few hit-or-miss showers and a rumble of thunder possible, otherwise it will be muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. (WBKO)

A slow-moving upper-level low is now spinning right over the lower Ohio Valley. This will be responsible for keeping our weather unsettled through the end of the week. While it won’t be raining all the time, we will be dealing with periodic showers and thunderstorms. With a moisture-laden atmosphere in place, the rain could be heavy at times, with localized flash flood potential through Thursday. Highs will remain in the low 80s each of the next two days with warm, muggy nights, as lows only drop to around 70 for most.

These conditions will be similar through the remainder of the week, though by Friday, chances for showers and storms dip a bit as drier air tries to move into the region. As a result, the weekend will warm up, with highs climbing into the upper 80s with only isolated chances for showers and storms. Going into early next week, drier air will win out as skies will be mostly sunny and very warm air will take hold to give Flag Day highs in the upper 80s. Expect less humid air to result in cooler, more comfortable overnight lows...even diving into the upper 50s Tuesday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 70. Winds S at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds W at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1914)

Record Low Today: 45 (1977)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Low (2.6 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (3721 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 2.34″ (+1.01″)

Yearly Precip: 27.34″ (+3.92″)

