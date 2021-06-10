Advertisement

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky announces new president

Allie R. Sharp brings six years nonprofit experience.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky names Allie R. Sharp, formerly the Coordinator of Student & Young Alumni Engagement at Western Kentucky University Alumni Association, as their new president.

As president of the local Junior Achievement office, Sharp will oversee a staff of two, who manage the organization’s work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs that currently reach over 12,000 K-12 students in the Bowling Green area.

“Allie’s extensive experience will be invaluable to the organization,” said Monica Duvall, Board Chair, GFCB Internship Coordinator, WKU, and chairman of the board of directors of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “We are pleased to have her running our operation. The leadership Sharp will provide will help ensure the future success of JA in the Bowling Green area.”

Sharp is a Nashville native who moved to Bowling Green in 2009.

She is active within the Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University communities serving on many advisory boards and committees, including being a passionate Junior Achievement volunteer.

Sharp holds a Master of Arts in Education in Student Affairs in Higher Education and a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management, both from Western Kentucky University. She is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership, expecting to be finished in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure