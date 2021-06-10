Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky announces new president

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky names Allie R. Sharp, formerly the Coordinator of Student & Young Alumni Engagement at Western Kentucky University Alumni Association, as their new president.

As president of the local Junior Achievement office, Sharp will oversee a staff of two, who manage the organization’s work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs that currently reach over 12,000 K-12 students in the Bowling Green area.

“Allie’s extensive experience will be invaluable to the organization,” said Monica Duvall, Board Chair, GFCB Internship Coordinator, WKU, and chairman of the board of directors of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “We are pleased to have her running our operation. The leadership Sharp will provide will help ensure the future success of JA in the Bowling Green area.”

Sharp is a Nashville native who moved to Bowling Green in 2009.

She is active within the Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University communities serving on many advisory boards and committees, including being a passionate Junior Achievement volunteer.

Sharp holds a Master of Arts in Education in Student Affairs in Higher Education and a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management, both from Western Kentucky University. She is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership, expecting to be finished in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.