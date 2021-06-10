Advertisement

Kentucky lawmaker prefiles bill banning transgender women from sports

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Ryan Dotson (R-Winchester) has pre-filed a bill that would ban transgender women from playing sports in high schools and at the university level.

Dotson calls this the ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill which would designate that participation for all athletic teams, activities, and sports be based on the biological sex of students eligible to participate.

“Simply put, I prefiled this legislation to protect the integrity of women’s sports,” Dotson said in a press release. “Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant,” he added. “Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage.”

According to Doston, legislators in 25 other states have filed similar legislation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure