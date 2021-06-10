Kentucky lawmaker prefiles bill banning transgender women from sports

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Ryan Dotson (R-Winchester) has pre-filed a bill that would ban transgender women from playing sports in high schools and at the university level.

Dotson calls this the ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill which would designate that participation for all athletic teams, activities, and sports be based on the biological sex of students eligible to participate.

“Simply put, I prefiled this legislation to protect the integrity of women’s sports,” Dotson said in a press release. “Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant,” he added. “Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage.”

According to Doston, legislators in 25 other states have filed similar legislation.

