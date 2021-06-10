Kroger hiring more than 700 workers across Nashville District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger is hiring more than 700 workers across the Nashville District.

For the Kroger Nashville division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky, the goal of the event is to hire close to 700 associates with a variety of positions available including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.

All three Kroger locations in Bowling Green are hiring a variety of positions including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.

Full and part-time positions are available and the starting rate of pay varies by position.

”We have continued to hire, it never really stops for us, but certainly everybody is hiring. You can’t drive by a restaurant that’s not hiring so it is very competitive for us right now. Everybody needs people. We want folks to know that we have positions available throughout the store and we are a place where they can come for a job and stay for a career because there is a lot of ways to advance within our company,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger Spokesperson.

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates.

The Kroger tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to Ph.D.

”We continue to look at different ways we can attract people. Our starting rate of pay varies by location and by job and experience. We do also offer tuition reimbursement which I think is a great program for those that are trying to continue their education. That tuition reimbursement program helps those folks and even those that are going back to grad school,” Eads said.

A hiring event was held Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

If you missed it and are still interested in applying go to jobs.kroger.com or in person at any Kroger location.

