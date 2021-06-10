Advertisement

Lady Tops slated to play in the Preseason Women’s NIT

Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team will participate in the 2021 Preseason WNIT, the organization announced on Thursday. The event will take place in November with each team playing three games at a host site.

Unlike years past, this year’s event will not be in a tournament format and there will not be a champion crowned at the end. Instead, there will be two four-team pods with NC State and Kansas State as hosts. Each site will play a round-robin format.

WKU is in Kansas State’s pod joining the Wildcats, North Carolina A&T and UT Martin. The Lady Toppers will take on North Carolina A&T first on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. (CT). WKU will face the host team on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and then conclude with UT Martin on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Lady Toppers last played in the Preseason WNIT in the 2014-15 season, going 3-1 in the tournament. This will be the fifth time WKU has played in the event in program history.

WKU returns three starters from 2021-22 in Hope Sivori, Meral Abdelgawad and Raneem Elgedawy along with key reserves Tori Hunter, Selma Kulo and Jordan Smith. Newcomers Macey Blevins, Ana Teresa Faustino, Jaylin Foster, Gabby McBride, Alexis Mead, Mya Meredith and  Jenna Walker will look to make contributions as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Pedro Bradshaw basketball camp
Pedro Bradshaw to host first ever PB32 free basketball camp in Russellville
Coach McKinney
Coach Philip McKinney reflects on winning the Region 4 Championship
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Two Home Runs from Qsar lift the Hot Rods to a 7-5 win
September 23, 2016 Western Kentucky outside hitter Alyssa Cavanaugh (7) drills the ball during...
C-USA renames Player of the Year award in honor of Alyssa Cavanaugh