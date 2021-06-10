Lady Tops slated to play in the Preseason Women’s NIT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team will participate in the 2021 Preseason WNIT, the organization announced on Thursday. The event will take place in November with each team playing three games at a host site.

Unlike years past, this year’s event will not be in a tournament format and there will not be a champion crowned at the end. Instead, there will be two four-team pods with NC State and Kansas State as hosts. Each site will play a round-robin format.

WKU is in Kansas State’s pod joining the Wildcats, North Carolina A&T and UT Martin. The Lady Toppers will take on North Carolina A&T first on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. (CT). WKU will face the host team on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and then conclude with UT Martin on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Lady Toppers last played in the Preseason WNIT in the 2014-15 season, going 3-1 in the tournament. This will be the fifth time WKU has played in the event in program history.

WKU returns three starters from 2021-22 in Hope Sivori, Meral Abdelgawad and Raneem Elgedawy along with key reserves Tori Hunter, Selma Kulo and Jordan Smith. Newcomers Macey Blevins, Ana Teresa Faustino, Jaylin Foster, Gabby McBride, Alexis Mead, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker will look to make contributions as well.

