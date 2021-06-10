Advertisement

‘So long, partner’: Mom recreates iconic ‘Toy Story’ scene as son heads off to college

Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOMERSET, Texas (Gray News) - This “Toy Story”-inspired graduation photo has taken the internet by storm, creating all the feels.

Josiah Robles graduated from Somerset High School in Texas on May 28.

To honor the momentous occasion, his mom had the idea to recreate the iconic scene when Andy leaves his favorite toys at the steps of Bonnie’s home, before heading off to college.

The tear-jerking moment marked Andy’s transition into adulthood.

“We thought it would be a good idea to do it with ‘Toy Story’ toys considering that I will be going off to college, like kind of what Andy did when he left the toys in the movie,” Robles explained.

If you look closely, you can see Buzz Lightyear and Woody waving goodbye as Robles walks towards his future at Baylor University.

The photo taken by Brandon Romero, a close family friend, has been seen by thousands across the country.

With nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter already, it’s apparent the internet can’t get enough of this sweet photo.

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University, where he will go “to infinity and beyond.”

