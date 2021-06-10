Advertisement

Temperatures, Heat Indices Going Up!

Rain chances decrease, readings increase this weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The all-too-familiar pattern of warmth, mugginess, and scattered showers and thunderstorms continued Thursday. We stay sticky into the start of the weekend, with increased sunshine resulting in increased warmth!

By Friday, chances for showers and storms dip a bit as drier air tries to move into the region. As a result, the weekend will warm up, with highs climbing into the upper 80s with only isolated chances for showers and storms. Heat indices will be more of an issue this weekend, with “feels-like” readings topping out in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoons!

Going into early next week, drier air will win out as skies will be mostly sunny and very warm air will take hold to give Flag Day highs in the upper 80s. Expect less humid air to result in cooler, more comfortable overnight lows...even diving into the upper 50s Tuesday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 70, winds W-10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, few showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 68, winds W-6

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm. Isolated t/shower possible. High 89, Low 65, winds N-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 101 (1914)

Record Low: 45 (1977)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.34″ (+1.86″)

Yearly Precip: 27.34″ (+3.77″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Low (2.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

