The Tipsy Filly Bar brings mobile bartending service to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pandemic has introduced us to many new things from making things virtual to new businesses.

Now Bowling Green has a new mobile bartending service, The Tipsy Filly.

Dennis and Cathy Garrison are the husband and wife behind the venture. Cathy says the idea came because, “well, it’s a very hot commodity up in the northeast for weddings, and any, any kind of events. And a friend of Dennis’ was visiting and kind of told us about it up in the northeast, and we kind of looked at the concept and thought we would be the ones to introduce it to the south,” turning an old horse trailer into The Tipsy Filly.

The couple said The Tipsy Filly works well for a variety of social events. “Well, right now we’ve got seven weddings already booked and we’ve got bids out for class reunions, we got this out for a girls night out actually, like a block party for a neighborhood. So we’ve got a lot of bids out but we specialize in anything. I mean, anywhere we can pull her, and we’re going to Henderson, Kentucky. So we would be willing to travel to wherever the client is and provide their services,” said Cathy.

“We’re a mobile bartending vintage type of service, we have six insured and certified bartenders that work for us that are very professional, but yet personable and fun. They’re a blast to work with, and we’re just having a blast at this, and it brings in nostalgia and some charm to your event and some good old Kentucky ... I mean, what better way to represent Kentucky but in a vintage horse trailer,” adds Cathy.

Dennis Garrison shared more on the inside of the mobile bar. “You can see the interior of the horse trailer is all done, looks like a whiskey barrel inside. It’s all hand-done, it’s all wood-burned. Keith Brown with Keith Brown Construction, he’s a magician. He took a 40 year old horse trailer and turned it into The Tipsy Filly.”

Cathy also says “we gave him our vision and he completed it. We prayed a lot about this business and whether to go forward or not, and we decided to move forward, and it’s just been an amazingly smooth process. God’s had His hand in the whole thing, so we’re just gonna relax, have a great time at it and enjoy our clients and make their special day as special as it can be.”

