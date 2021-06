BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jordan Qsar homered twice and helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-12) take a 7-5 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds (20-10) on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

