Advertisement

Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering Tinder match

Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.
Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.(Blacksburg PD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia Tech football player is accused of killing a man he matched with on Tinder who had identified himself as a woman.

WDBJ is reporting Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg, Virginia, who was found dead in his apartment June 1 from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to attorney Jimmy Turk, Etute and Smith matched on the dating app Tinder because Smith’s profile indicated he was a woman named Angie.

The attorney said the two first met in person April 10, but Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again May 31.

During Etute’s first court appearance, Turk said the 18-year-old Virginia Tech freshman punched Smith five times in the head, making him fall, at which point Etute stepped on his head.

An exam indicated every bone in Smith’s face was broken and teeth were missing, according to WDBJ.

Etute was released on a $75,000 bond and put under house arrest with electronic monitoring gear. A judge ordered Etute to stay with his parents in Virginia and is only allowed to leave home for court appearances. He must have no contact with Smith’s family.

Etute is suspended from Virginia Tech and its football team while the investigation is ongoing.

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all,” the university wrote in a statement. “Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WDBJ contributed to this report.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris to tout child care funding and payments to families
Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 colleges and garnered millions in scholarships.
High school grad accepted to 21 colleges, offered $2.4 million in scholarships
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries