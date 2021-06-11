Bootleggers get a 7-1 win at home over IronBirds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Niko Hulsizer and Ruben Cardenas hit a pair of three-run homers to lift the Bowling Green Bootleggers (21-12) over the Aberdeen IronBirds (20-11) in a 7-1 win on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

