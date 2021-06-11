Businesses celebrate getting to re-open at full capacity Friday as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a unique ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand re-opening of businesses in the city. This comes after these businesses have had to overcome state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions like mask-wearing and capacity limits.

Governor Andy Beshear has said on Friday, June 11, all COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted. “The companies are so excited to have the opportunity to fully reopen, and it’s really, for a variety of different reasons,” Ron Bunch, the president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

“One is reopening to get the revenue flowing in the business, but that revenue supports the families that work there, and these companies care about their employees, so having them in having them safe and having them fully employed is important to the companies as well,” he continued.

Reflecting over the past year, Bunch said each business faced unique challenges as new hurdles arose. Unfortunately, some businesses had to close their doors. “There are businesses that were family businesses that took generations to build that lost their business,” he said. “Hopefully, they have found other means of operations.”

Others, like restaurants that had to close indoor dining for periods of time, faced more hardships than some other establishments. “In those operations, you had really a heavier burden on the staff that was there,” Bunch explained.

The event tomorrow is designed to celebrate the accomplishment of all these businesses, and the people that are now getting back into the workforce. “There’s a lot of positives all the way around for all different kinds of businesses,” Bunch said.

