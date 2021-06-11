Advertisement

Businesses celebrate getting to re-open at full capacity Friday as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

By Katey Cook
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a unique ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand re-opening of businesses in the city. This comes after these businesses have had to overcome state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions like mask-wearing and capacity limits.

Governor Andy Beshear has said on Friday, June 11, all COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted. “The companies are so excited to have the opportunity to fully reopen, and it’s really, for a variety of different reasons,” Ron Bunch, the president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

“One is reopening to get the revenue flowing in the business, but that revenue supports the families that work there, and these companies care about their employees, so having them in having them safe and having them fully employed is important to the companies as well,” he continued.

Reflecting over the past year, Bunch said each business faced unique challenges as new hurdles arose. Unfortunately, some businesses had to close their doors. “There are businesses that were family businesses that took generations to build that lost their business,” he said. “Hopefully, they have found other means of operations.”

Others, like restaurants that had to close indoor dining for periods of time, faced more hardships than some other establishments. “In those operations, you had really a heavier burden on the staff that was there,” Bunch explained.

The event tomorrow is designed to celebrate the accomplishment of all these businesses, and the people that are now getting back into the workforce. “There’s a lot of positives all the way around for all different kinds of businesses,” Bunch said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure