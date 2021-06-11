Advertisement

Chamber holds “Back in Business” ribbon cutting to celebrate lifted restrictions

By Allie Hennard
Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Back in Business” ribbon-cutting Friday at their headquarters.

Mayor Todd Alcott, local business leaders, and the chamber members gathered to celebrate the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

This comes after these businesses had to overcome state-mandated restrictions, like mask-wearing and capacity limits.

Local construction group, Murphy Construction says this is a day businesses have been waiting for since March of 2020.

“It’s a great day for us at Scott, Murphy, and Daniel. We were affected adversely. We didn’t have to shut down, but it affected all portions of our business. So, it has been a year in the making. Over a year in the making. It is kind of awkward at first, but that awkwardness goes away real quick when you see everybody in the faces instead of being on zoom.”>

