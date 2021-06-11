Advertisement

Fort Knox to reopen Patton Museum 31W Gate to public, celebrate 246th Army birthday

General George Patton
General George Patton(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - The General George Patton Museum will reopen its 31W entrance to the public starting at 1 p.m. (EST) on the Army’s 246th Birthday, June 14.

Post leaders will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the museum at 1:15 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the gate, which has been closed to the public since 2014.

Since then, the installation has installed physical security measures, making it safe for installation officials to once again allow 31W access.

Currently, visitors must enter through the Chaffee (Main) Gate, which requires a visitor pass or DoD ID, then make their way through the installation to get to the museum.

Beginning June 14, the 31W gate will serve as the facility’s sole entrance.

There will also be a greater Fort Knox community-wide Army Birthday run beginning at 6:30 a.m., which will begin and end at Brooks Parade Field here, as well a cake cutting in the museum’s Abrams Auditorium at 2 p.m.

The general public is invited to attend any of the day’s events.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
Woman escapes custody mid-transport in Scottsville
Clydesdales coming to southcentral Kentucky.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG
The Clydesdales will make appearances in Bowling Green and Cave City through the Fourth of July...
Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town

Latest News

Laura Whitney of Scottsville
Woman escapes custody mid-transport in Scottsville
Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town
Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town
Tile Trends Inc.
Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
Mellow Matt's Music and More
Mellow Matt’s Music and More is celebrating Record Store Day with celebration this weekend