Fort Knox to reopen Patton Museum 31W Gate to public, celebrate 246th Army birthday

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - The General George Patton Museum will reopen its 31W entrance to the public starting at 1 p.m. (EST) on the Army’s 246th Birthday, June 14.

Post leaders will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the museum at 1:15 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the gate, which has been closed to the public since 2014.

Since then, the installation has installed physical security measures, making it safe for installation officials to once again allow 31W access.

Currently, visitors must enter through the Chaffee (Main) Gate, which requires a visitor pass or DoD ID, then make their way through the installation to get to the museum.

Beginning June 14, the 31W gate will serve as the facility’s sole entrance.

There will also be a greater Fort Knox community-wide Army Birthday run beginning at 6:30 a.m., which will begin and end at Brooks Parade Field here, as well a cake cutting in the museum’s Abrams Auditorium at 2 p.m.

The general public is invited to attend any of the day’s events.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.