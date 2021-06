GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Crossroads Life Center in Glasgow is hosting a free event on Monday, June 14 for expectant or current mothers.

The organization will be giving away diapers and donuts to anyone on Monday, June 14, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The center is located at 123 East Washington Street.

