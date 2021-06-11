Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Grayson County man has been arrested after an undercover investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, Clayton Griffith was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP said they began the investigation after discovering Griffith sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

After executing a warrant, equipment believed to be used to commit the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Griffith is currently charged with four counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Mr. Griffith is lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

