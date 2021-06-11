Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road – Daytime Closures June 14 and 16

MAMMOTH, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will suspend ferry service and temporarily close a portion of the Green River Ferry Road from Maple Springs Campground to the junction of Mammoth Cave Parkway between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 16.

There will be no river access or exit options for paddlers and boaters, and the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail will be inaccessible.

The closures, which were planned for earlier in the month but were delayed due to inclement weather, are required for the addition of a new canoe and kayak ramp at the Green River Ferry area.

During the closure period, the project contractor will install, and then later remove, a barge needed to continue work on the lower section of the canoe and kayak launch.

The canoe and kayak ramp will reduce congestion around the Green River Ferry as well as address potential safety concerns for paddlers and vehicles at the popular water access point.

Full completion of the project is dependent on weather but is expected to occur before the end of the 2021 summer season.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow our road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or call the Ferry Hotline (270) 758-2165.

