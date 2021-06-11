KCTCS board votes to freeze tuition rate for 2021-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Tuition rate will not change at the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC ) for 2021-22.

At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state. Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky will continue to pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students will continue to pay $627 per credit hour.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”

SKYCTC welcomes prospective students who elected to forego classes during the pandemic to campus along with current students. Online learning and hybrid classes will also be available.

Whether students are seeking an associate degree or a short-term credential that can be earned in a few weeks, SKYCTC offers a wide variety of programs. Employers also are encouraged to learn about affordable customized training programs for incumbent employees. These are offered through the Workforce Solutions team.

“More and more high school graduates realize that enrolling at SKYCTC is not only the most affordable choice but the best return on their investment. Whether they are planning to transfer to a four-year institution or going directly into a great job after they graduate, at SKYCTC they can graduate debt-free,” says SKYCTC President and CEO Dr. Phillip Neal.

For more information on programs, financial aid or how to enroll, visit skyctc.edu.