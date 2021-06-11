Advertisement

The Kentucky Grand Hotel’s Derby Piano and Dessert bar, restaurant re-opens Friday

By Katey Cook
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After being closed for nearly a year because of the pandemic, The Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa is reopening.

“It’s a great feeling to get back open,” General Manager Stephen Flynn said. “I mean, this has been a very tough year, obviously not just for us, but most of hospitality around the nation. But, we’re just very excited.”

The hotel is rebranding its restaurant, it is now called The Kentucky Grand Restaurant. “We have a brand new spring and summer menu, and we just built this brand new patio obviously for compliance reasons with COVID,” Flynn explained.

Flynn also mentioned it is a good feeling to finally bring some of the employees yet, though the restaurant is still hiring for several positions. “That’s probably one of our best feelings because you know, it’s been tough on everybody all year. So it’s a great thing.”

A piano player will be at the piano and dessert bar on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. “Of course, we have our dessert menu and our appetizer menu bar, and we have specialty drinks. So, that’s going to be up and running tonight (Friday),” Flynn said.

The restaurant and Derby Piano and Dessert bar opens at 5 and closes at 10. For more information, you can visit the hotel’s website by clicking here.

