Ky. lawmaker pre-files bill banning vaccine passports

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville) has pre-filed a bill that would ban vaccine passports in the state of Kentucky.

The bill would prevent government entities, schools, and businesses from demanding proof of vaccination from individuals seeking services.

“While the Biden administration says it has no plans to require vaccine passports, we want to send a clear message that Kentuckians will not accept this kind of government overreach,” Reed said. “Under no circumstances should citizens be required to release their personal medical information. Kentuckians have the right to make the best medical decision for them and their family in consultation with their physician, but they should not be forced to share that decision to go about their daily life.”

Vaccine passports are documents that provide evidence of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination.

The legislation does not restrict these entities from instituting screening protocols, such as temperature checks, to protect public health. The legislation also exempts hospitals, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers from the provisions in this bill.

“This bill strikes the right balance between protecting the rights of our citizens and keeping the necessary safety protocols in place to ensure public safety,” Reed added.

BR 65 can be viewed here. The legislation will be considered during the 2022 Legislative Session, which is set to convene on January 4, 2022.

