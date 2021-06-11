Lane closures expected next week on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are traveling in or through Barren County next week, expect some lane closures on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway while road crews are at work.

Next week in Barren County while crews perform crack sealing repairs.

Crews will be performing crack sealing operations on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway beginning Sunday night.

Lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 2.1.

Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area.

The work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

