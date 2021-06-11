Advertisement

McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a...
McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a thorough investigation was done.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted.

No customer payment information was exposed. Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
Woman escapes custody mid-transport in Scottsville
Clydesdales coming to southcentral Kentucky.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG
The Clydesdales will make appearances in Bowling Green and Cave City through the Fourth of July...
Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town

Latest News

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor...
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade on official birthday
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre