New partnership encouraging education, diversity in farming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new partnership is encouraging more diversity in farming.

Farm Credit Mid-America is working with Black Soil Kentucky. The group helps encourage more Black Kentuckians to get into the agriculture industry and helps to strengthen the business of Black farmers.

“There are going to be times on this journey that you will have struggles and failures. Don’t quit and stay the course. Tap into your community and utilize its resources. Help is available,” said Edward Hickerson.

Through the partnership, Farm Credit Mid-America is pledging $200,000 to Black Soil Kentucky over the next four years.

