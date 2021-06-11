Advertisement

Pedro Bradshaw to host first ever PB32 free basketball camp in Russellville

By Jeff Lightsy
Jun. 10, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Russellville high school standout Pedro Bradshaw is host his first ever PB32 basketball cam back in his hometown. The camp is for players from 4th grade through rising seniors in high school. Through community support Bradshaw was able to make the camp completely free for all those in attendance.

All attendees will receive a hat, water bottle and a jersey. Lunch will also be provided by the Arby’s Bradshaw worked at in high school.

Session one runs from 9 am 12 pm for those in grades 4th-8th. Session two will feature the high schoolers and will run from 1-4 pm.

The camp is completely free and will take place at Russellville high school on June 12.

