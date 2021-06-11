Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a few weeks, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be in town. They are scheduled to make appearances at several locations through the Fourth of July holiday.

Jody Stevenson of Smith Brothers Distributing said the Clydesdales have been sidelined through the pandemic and are just now beginning to travel again. He said the horses spend about 320 days of the year on the road. “We were called and offered the opportunity, Fourth of July weekend, and we just couldn’t say no to having them that weekend.”

Stevenson said the Budweiser brand dates back to Prohibition, when Budweiser was the first case of beer to be delivered, starting the Clydesdales tradition. Today there are three traveling teams that go around the world.

When they arrive in town, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be available for viewing in their stalls in the Southern Lanes parking lot, 2710 Scottsville Road, on June 30 and July 1. On Friday, July 2, they’ll move to Double Dogs, 1780 Scottsville Road, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for photo opportunities.

On Saturday, July 3, they travel to Cave City. Organizers said at noon, they’ll march downtown on Broadway to Cave City Convention Center, where a meet and greet will follow with a Budweiser beer garden, food trucks, inflatables for kids and live music until 4:00 p.m. Stevenson said when the Clydesdales were there five years ago, they drew 6,000 people.

On Sunday, July 4, they’ll be at the Bowling Green Hot Rods game for a special appearance starting at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is 5:35 p.m.

To learn more and keep up with the Budweiser Clydesdales, go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.