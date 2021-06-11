A Steam Bath This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was another day with plenty of humidity and some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances fade in the coming days, but with more sunshine comes more heat for the weekend!

A very warm, humid weekend is in store! With mostly sunny skies, temperatures soar into the low 90s Saturday afternoon. The high humidity means “feels like” readings will climb into the upper 90s for many. Keep yourself hydrated and don’t overdo it outdoors Saturday! We watch for isolated shower development on Saturday and look mostly dry - though we can’t rule out a stray shower here and there - for both Saturday and Sunday. After that, we catch a good break from the rain for several days! We’ll also see some relief from muggy, sticky, and humid air by Monday as humidity readings hop on the decreasing trend. Mostly sunny conditions set in on Monday and through Thursday of next week! Daytime highs will still be in the upper 80s to start the work week and tumble into the low 80s by Wednesday. A slight cool down is in store for us as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated t/shower possible. High 91, Low 70, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Isolated t/shower possible. High 89, Low 65, winds N-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88, Low 64, winds N-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1914)

Record Low: 43 (1972)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.35″ (+0.73″)

Yearly Precip: 27.35″ (+3.64″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.9 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

