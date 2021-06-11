Temperatures on the rise this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we track scattered showers and thunderstorms through South Central KY. This rain follows the same old summer-like pattern where some will get it and some will not.

A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon! (wbko)

Temperatures will flirt with the mid to upper 80s this afternoon as rain and clouds stick around. We should start to see a break from showers through the evening and late tonight. A weekend warmup is also ahead as daytime highs climb to the upper 80s. We watch for isolated shower development on Saturday and look mostly dry - though we can’t rule out a stray shower here and there - on Sunday. After that, we catch a good break from the rain for several days! We’ll also see some relief from muggy, sticky, and humid air by Monday as humidity readings hop on the decreasing trend. Mostly sunny conditions set in on Monday and through Thursday of next week! Daytime highs will still be in the upper 80s to start the work week and tumble into the low 80s by Wednesday. A slight cool down is in store for us as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 70. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 89, Low 70. Winds N at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1914)

Record Low Today: 43 (1972)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: Very high (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.9 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (3721 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 2.34″ (+0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 27.34″ (+3.77″)

