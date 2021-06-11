Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library is hosting a pop-up library on Friday, June 11. They say a pop-up Library is a non-registered 30 minute meet up in the community for families and students.

Join the library at one of the following locations: Preston Miller, Woodburn Community Center and Pavilion, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, Garden Apartments, Pedigo Park, Basil Griffin Playground, Browning Park, and Freeman Park.

They posted the following times to their Facebook. (story continues after post)

Check out tomorrow's Pop Up Library Schedule: A Pop Up Library is non-registered 30 minute meet up in the community... Posted by Warren County Public Library on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The Warren County Public Library says this is part of their Summer Celebration. It is a summer reading program provided by WCPL to prevent the “educational slide” that can occur in children during breaks.

According to the library, there is free floam at today’s pop-up libraries this week for kids as well!

