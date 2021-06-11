Advertisement

WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
Woman escapes custody mid-transport in Scottsville
Clydesdales coming to southcentral Kentucky.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG
The Clydesdales will make appearances in Bowling Green and Cave City through the Fourth of July...
Smith Brothers Distributing excited to welcome Budweiser Clydesdales back to town

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
13 shot in downtown Austin, Texas
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor...
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade on official birthday
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China