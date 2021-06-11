Advertisement

Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EARLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky city is receiving a $610,000 in federal funding to improve its water infrastructure.

The city of Earlington in Hopkins County will use the money for water system improvements.

The governor’s office says the project will also get $390,000 in local matching funds.

The improvements are expected to create 20 jobs.

The funding comes from the Economic Development Administration’s Assistance to Coal Communities initiative. The program sends federal dollars to areas impacted by declining coal production.

