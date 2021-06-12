Bardstown welcomes visitors ahead of National Bourbon Day

Those in the bourbon industry toasted to National Bourbon Day. (WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost National Bourbon Day, but those in Bardstown are starting to celebrate early. The celebrations comes as pandemic restrictions are lifted in Kentucky, and bourbon tourists are starting to return to Nelson County.

Many across the bourbon industry gathered to celebrate the beginning of National Bourbon Day festivities this weekend in Bardstown.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail saw a 66 percent decline in visitors in 2020. City leaders announced new bourbon attractions will be coming to Bardstown, as well as a new bourbon and BBQ competition that they hope will draw tourists from around the world.

“There’s a lot that’s been happening,” Kim Huston, Nelson County Economic Development Agency President, said. “Even though we’ve suffered through this, we’ve kept going. We’ve had warehouses that’ve been built. Almost every one of our distilleries here have expanded in some sort.”

National Bourbon Day is actually Monday, but there will be related festivities in Bardstown this weekend. That will include distillery specials, music and downtown shopping and Sunday brunch specials.

Among the recent expansions opening soon is a $19-million addition at Heaven Hill. It will begin to open up its new space Tuesday.

The expansion has been three years in the making.

