Curbside Ministries holds inaugural Curbside Cup Soccer Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Curbside Ministries hosted its first-ever Curbside Cup at Pedigo Park.

Curbside provides multiple innovative and transforming programs to area residents.

Terri Sheldon with Curbside Ministries says, “we are a street ministry whose sole purpose is to get out and share the gospel of Jesus Christ with neighborhoods and those that maybe can’t get to church. But through the years, I’ve met some remarkable people, amazing, amazing kids and 1,2,3 of those kids, 10 of those kids are back serving today.”

Curbside Ministries partnered up with SKY Soccer in Bowling Green to bring a soccer tournament to refugee children.

Jean Bosco Tuyisente says the idea of the soccer tournament started with a conversation, “the community that I wanted to focus on was the Lee Pointe community because there was just so much kids there and I just saw an opportunity and the best way to the best way to like manifest that opportunity was to go to Ms. Terri because she’s the one that works directly with them.”

Sheldon spoke on having the event next year, “We’re gonna do it again. If SKY Soccer jumps on board, because I’m telling you at any level, we had to have them, Bosco got out and recruited lots of coaches. But then are you kidding me? He and I couldn’t have pulled this out with my great team without SKY Soccer.”

Bosco added that he just wanted this initiative to continue for future generations.

“It’s more than soccer, this is all, us, whenever we were younger, we used to come to Curbside just like, them and now we’re coming up and doing all of this and we just wanted them to see us doing that and whenever they’re older, we want them to do the same thing and just keep the cycle going, just trying to make the world a better place,” says Bosco.

