Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Stephanie London

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -” They had us read something one time that talked about a patient saying what if all the patients you’ve ever taken care of or waiting for heaven’s gate to welcome you home. And that touched me, you know if every hospice patient I’ve ever cared for is waiting to welcome me home., that’s pretty special to me,” said Stephanie London.

Stephanie London is changing the lives of patients and families every day working as an admissions nurse for hospice of southern Kentucky.

“So what I do mostly is the in-home care. So I go into people’s homes and try to help keep them in their homes where most of our patients prefer to be. We get to know them on a more personal level, we get to meet their families that which is so important to our patients. They like to be in their own environment. It just helps them you know, being in their home, it helps them to be more comfortable,” said Stephanie London

While there are good days and hard days, Stephanie’s goal is to provide the best care she can for her patients and keep them comfortable.

“The hardest part is when it’s the children taking care of the children that are sick with terminal illnesses. That’s really hard for me. I know we’re not supposed to question God, and sometimes it’s hard when it’s a child, it’s hard not to do that. But that’s really hard for me. Just it’s hard, constantly feeling like you’re saying goodbye to people that you love so much. I try hard not to say goodbye. I try hard to say see you later, instead of a good bath,” said Stephanie London.

Stephanie said that there are many myths about hospice and she wants everyone to know that our ultimate goal is to help those who are in their care live as long as they can.

“We’re about helping people live longer, more comfortably. We want them to live as long as possible and enjoy what time they have left here,” said Stephanie London.

For her dedication to taking care of others for over 20 years as a nurse, we honor Stephanie London as this week’s using Coleman hometown hero.

“I don’t treat any patient any different, you know, one patient any different than I do all my other patients, I try to love them all like I would want my family member to be loved and cared for. That’s just how I would want my family to be treated, and that’s what I think of it as if this were my mother or my father laying there, or my grandma. That’s how I try to treat every single one of my patients,” said Stephanie London.

