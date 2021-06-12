I-65 construction: Additional lane closures expected this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures during certain days in both directions between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker. Crews are making progress on repairing the individual spots where disjointed pavement has occurred. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area.

The entire construction zone on I-65 is from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker in both directions. The roadway will remain down to two lanes with additional lane closures taking place on certain nights. There is also a width restriction of 11 feet for the northbound direction in this section. The total width restriction is 20 feet. The width restriction for the southbound direction has been removed. The construction schedule for the week is listed below. Work is weather dependent and could change.

Saturday (June 12)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Sunday (June 13)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Monday (June 14)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (June 15)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (June 16)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Thursday (June 117)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

