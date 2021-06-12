It’s a good day to go swimming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon will remain very warm with temperatures lingering in the low 90s. A mix of sun and clouds will turn to mostly cloudy skies later this evening, which is when we catch a good chance for stray showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s tomorrow! (wbko)

Sunday will be warm and perfect to soak up the sunshine! Heat indices could reach the mid 90s, so remember to use caution if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. It will also be very humid, but fortunately we catch some relief from muggy air next week. Better possibilities for stray showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon so bring the umbrella just in case. This will be our last run-in with rain for a while! Beyond Sunday we look dry as a surface high pressure takes reign. This will bring plentiful sunshine and cooler days for the next several days. Daytime highs will flirt with the upper 80s to start the work week before they start to decrease to the low 80s from Tuesday to Thursday! Winds out of the north will give us cool temperatures at night as temperatures tumble to the upper 50s and low 60s. Things take a shift next Friday as we track our next chance for stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Isolated t/shower possible. High 89, Low 65, winds N-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88, Low 62, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83, Low 60, winds N-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 101 (1902)

Record Low: 40 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (+0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 27.37″ (+3.51″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

