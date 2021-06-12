Mellow Matt’s Music and More is celebrating Record Store Day with celebration this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, June 12th is Record Store Day, and Mellow Matt’s Music and More is celebrating.

Mellow Matt says they’ll open their doors at 7 a.m. this comes one day after the mandates in Kentucky have been lifted.

Live music begins at noon, owner of Mellow Matt’s, Matt Pfefferkorn says they’re very excited to celebrate.

”Tomorrow is usually we call it like Christmas for the record lover, you know, we and we try and turn it into a party-style event something for the community. There are hundreds of special limited releases. So we try and incorporate, like local food trucks, we have local music playing too. We have bands playing all day long. People come out, line up for the releases in the morning.”

The first record store day took place on April 19th, 2008.

