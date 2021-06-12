Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green business is celebrating over 20 years of success in Vette City.

Tile Trends Incorporated says last year because of the pandemic they closed their showroom but did not let go of any of their employees, and they credit their success throughout all these years to their customers.

Debra Cross one of the owners of Tile Trends Inc. says, “so 25 years ago today, we opened this business and truly blessed to have made 25 years, and it’s all thanks to this community, for supporting us.”

She also adds that they will continue working for the community as long as they are able to.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.