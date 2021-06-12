Woman escapes custody mid-transport in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a Scottsville woman has escaped custody while being transported from the hospital to the jail.

According to Scottsville Police, Laura Whitney was being transported from the hospital to the jail when she reportedly took off from the police car on Highway 980 across a field around 11:30 p.m.

She was last seen near Graham Lodge with grey sweatpants. Police say she was wearing a hospital gown at the time of escape.

In late May, she was booked in the Allen County Jail on burglary and drug-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding Haley’s whereabouts should call the Scottsville Police Department at (270) 237-3611 or 911 immediately.

**ESCAPED INMATE** Scottsville Police Department received a call that a female, Laura Whitney had escaped from custody... Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

