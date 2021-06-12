You Matter Conference focuses on inclusivity in the community of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ‘You Matter Conference’ focuses on people of all ages, colors, and religions in an effort to bring the community together and to stress that you matter.

Cornerview Community Church is beginning an inclusion ministry that will focus on the special needs community.

On Saturday, many gathered for the ‘You Matter Conference’ including prominent figures like Mayor Todd Alcott, and City Commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey.

Felicia Bland who helped in the event spoke with WBKO News and says, “You Matter is an initiative of Cornerview Community Church and Pastor Darren Bush and it’s the concept that we all matter regardless to who we are, what our life circumstances are that we all have a place in this world and Cornerview Community Church is committed to making sure that this community knows that you do matter.”

Bland also says, “we had folks from different walks of life here today. We also have a special initiative with our special populations community.”

“Cornerview Community Church is located here in the heart of Bowling Green on Kelly Road and Louisville Road, and it is a community Church that is committed to the needs of the people and letting everyone know that you are always welcome here regardless to what your situation is, and that there is help here and Cornerview is committed to helping folks with different situation, whether it’s homelessness, whether it’s hunger, anything that they may have, if they can’t help you, they can connect you with the appropriate authorities and agencies that can help you,” adds Bland.

