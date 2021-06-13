Advertisement

BGFC Golden Lions take down We United FC in Conference Final, 5-2

By Ana Medina
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions FC took on We United FC in a conference final on Saturday.

The Golden Lions managed to open the scoreboard first at the 15th minute.

During the second half things heated up, Golden Lions scored four more goals, but We United would not go home empty handed, and netted 2.

In the end, the BGFC Golden Lions are the Mid-South Conference Champions with a final score of 5-2.

They earn a spot in the UPSL National Playoffs in July.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Local restaurants react to lifted restrictions
Local restaurants react to lifted restrictions
Gov. Beshear lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Tile Trends Inc.
Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
We honor Stephanie London as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Stephanie London

Latest News

Bowling Green upset 5-4
Bowling Green upset by McCracken County 5-4
Pedro Bradshaw basketball camp
Pedro Bradshaw hosts first ever PB32 Camp
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bootleggers get a 7-1 win at home over IronBirds
Pedro Bradshaw basketball camp
Pedro Bradshaw to host first ever PB32 free basketball camp in Russellville