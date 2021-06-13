BGFC Golden Lions take down We United FC in Conference Final, 5-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions FC took on We United FC in a conference final on Saturday.

The Golden Lions managed to open the scoreboard first at the 15th minute.

During the second half things heated up, Golden Lions scored four more goals, but We United would not go home empty handed, and netted 2.

In the end, the BGFC Golden Lions are the Mid-South Conference Champions with a final score of 5-2.

They earn a spot in the UPSL National Playoffs in July.

