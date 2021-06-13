Advertisement

Bowling Green upset by McCracken County 5-4

By Brett Alper
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s baseball season comes to a close after a 5-4 upset by McCracken County in a walkoff from Mustang’s Braden Vinyard in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

The Purples would go up early with a 3-0 lead after a 3-run home run from Patrick Forbes in the first inning.

Jack Bennett would hit a 2-run homer in the 6th for McCracken County, then after a wild pitch in the in the 7th the Mustangs would tie it up leading to the walk-off.

Bowling Green finished the season 34-6.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Local restaurants react to lifted restrictions
Local restaurants react to lifted restrictions
Gov. Beshear lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Tile Trends Inc.
Tile Trends Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
We honor Stephanie London as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Stephanie London

Latest News

BGFC Golden Lions Mid South Conference Champions
BGFC Golden Lions take down We United FC in Conference Final, 5-2
Pedro Bradshaw basketball camp
Pedro Bradshaw hosts first ever PB32 Camp
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bootleggers get a 7-1 win at home over IronBirds
Pedro Bradshaw basketball camp
Pedro Bradshaw to host first ever PB32 free basketball camp in Russellville