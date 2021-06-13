Bowling Green upset by McCracken County 5-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s baseball season comes to a close after a 5-4 upset by McCracken County in a walkoff from Mustang’s Braden Vinyard in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

The Purples would go up early with a 3-0 lead after a 3-run home run from Patrick Forbes in the first inning.

Jack Bennett would hit a 2-run homer in the 6th for McCracken County, then after a wild pitch in the in the 7th the Mustangs would tie it up leading to the walk-off.

Bowling Green finished the season 34-6.

