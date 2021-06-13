Face masks still required at long-term care facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most mandates and restrictions are ending for COVID-19 across Kentucky, but not all.

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Friday to return to full capacity for all venues and events and lifting the mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in most settings. There are exceptions for jails, long-term care facilities, and a few other select categories.

Penny Upton from Sayre Christian Village said she’s in favor of masks at the facility. “We take care of a very vulnerable population and we still have to protect them at all costs,” she said.

Upton said the majority of residents and at least half of the staff are vaccinated. Even though the statistics are in their favor, it’s not a 100 percent guarantee they can stay COVID-free.

She knows how quickly the virus can spread. “It’s just like a wildfire. It just goes to your facility.”

Upton said family members and visitors understand the continued mask requirement. “As you can imagine, if you didn’t get to see your loved one for 12 or 15 months and lay hands on them, you would put on a mask to do it too.”

Other than the masks and temperature checks, visitation at Sayre Christian Village is back to normal.

“It feels as close to normal as we’ve been in a long time,” Upton said.

Right now there’s no timeline for how long this executive order will last.

