Kids on the Block hosts 4th annual ‘Points for Puppets’ tennis tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, several participated in Kentucky Kids on the Block’s fourth annual Points for Puppets Tennis Tournament which took place at South Warren and Greenwood High Schools.

“We’re really excited to be able to have this tournament, and we’re also very thankful to the sponsors of the tournament, which are South Central Bank and foundation Solutions Group,” Regina Pedigo with Kids on the Block said.

The organization puts on educational shows for children through the use of puppetry. The puppeteers travel the state performing in schools, boys and girls clubs and other community centers. The core message in each program is to teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others.

Kids on the Block also partnered with South Warren High School Tennis who also benefitted from the event this year. The non-profit celebrated its largest turnout ever for the event. “We had almost 200 to sign up this year, so this has been a great turnout. I think everyone’s ready to get back to it after being cooped up with COVID,” Pedigo explained.

After the matches, there were trophies given out to several winners. Pedigo said it means a lot to see the community come together to support the kids that benefit from Kids on the Block. “People just don’t understand, looking from the outside in, they’re thinking ‘puppets, It’s just fun stuff,’” Pedigo explained. “When people finally realize how educational they are, that kids listen, and they respond to the puppets, where they don’t listen and respond to an adult. It just it means so much to us.”

Kids on the block also has a garden tour event coming up as well as its annual Scotty’s Pound the Pavement Fun Run. You can find more information on their website.

