Less than 700 St. Jude Dream Home tickets remain

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re on our way to selling out of tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home! We have less than 700 left.

This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets and we’re coming off of the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

If you get your ticket by June 18, 2021 you’ll be eligible to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries and if you get your ticket by July 30, 2021 you’ll be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Bowling Green Home Furnishings.

To get your ticket go to wbko.com/dreamhomedreamhome.org, by calling 1-800-834-5461.

