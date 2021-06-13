Advertisement

Pedro Bradshaw hosts first ever PB32 Camp

By Brett Alper
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Russellville high school standout Pedro Bradshaw was back in his hometown today to host his first-ever PB32 basketball camp.

Kids and teens from areas all around looked to improve their basketball skills by learning from the Bellarmine star and others.

The camp was completely free with all attendees receiving a hat, water bottle, and a jersey.

“This is something that we’ve been looking forward to doing something we talked about since he was in high school, just giving back to the community,” Said Bradshaw’s trainer Christopher Moses Sr.

After great success, the plan is for this camp to be an annual event.

