Advertisement

80K pennies for child support: Dad’s act of spite inspires kindness around world

By WTVR staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, CO., Va. (WTVR) - What started as an act of spite has triggered a domino effect of kindness.

“He pulled in front of our house, like turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies,” said Avery Sanford, 18, the man’s daughter.

Her dad made his final child support payment in the form of 80,000 pennies dumped on their lawn. Donations have poured in from across the world to a Henrico nonprofit, thanks to the reaction of Sanford and her mother, Raven Sickal.

They took the money and donated every penny to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

“Next thing we know it’s on CNN,” said Mary Maupai of Safe Harbor.

From there, Maupai said their online donations “just blew up.”

“And we’ve gotten over $47,000 worth of donations from locally, nationally, internationally as far as England and beyond,” she said.

Maupai, the group’s development director, says the outpouring of support is like nothing she has ever seen.

“People from all around the world are uplifting this young person and saying, ‘You know what this is? This is amazing what you’ve done,’” she said.

She says the money comes as the nonprofit is seeing an uptick in demand and a reduction in government funds.

“The timing of this could not be better,” Maupai said. “And we are just beyond grateful.”

Sanford and her mother also said they have felt the impact of the generous gestures.

“When I read about the donations I sobbed,” Sickal said in a statement. “It made both of us very emotional. This reach has been amazing, and the thoughtfulness and kind gestures have been beyond anything we expected. We just wanted to turn this around, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Laura Whitney of Scottsville
UPDATE: Woman who escaped custody in Scottsville apprehended
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of ‘Network,’ dies at 83
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County Schools say masks are no longer required as of June 11, 2021.
Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about the economy’s health.
Kentucky revenue collections continue surging in May

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board
Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board, Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts
The Bowling Green-Warren County adoption General Manager says they are at full capacity for...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society offering free cat adoptions
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers