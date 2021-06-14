BGWC Humane Society offering free adult cat adoptions June 14-17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are interested in adopting a cat, now is the time.

According to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society’s Facebook page, their shelter is at max capacity.

From June 14-17, you can adopt an adult cat at no cost with an approved adoption application.

Kittens under four months have a reduced adoption fee of $25.

The Humane Society is open this week Monday 10-4:30, Tuesday 10-4:30, closed on Wednesday, Thursday 10-4:30, Friday 10-4:30, and Saturday 10-4.

