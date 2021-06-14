Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required
Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN and EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the Bowling Green Independent and Metcalfe County School Districts have posted on their Facebook pages that masks are no longer required due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order on June 11. The Kentucky Department of Education rescinded its COVID-19 guidance document, commonly known as “Healthy at School.”
In addition, Bowling Green Independent Schools say social distancing measures are no longer required.
