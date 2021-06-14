Advertisement

Bowling Green and Metcalfe County School Districts announce masks are no longer required

By Lauren Hanson
Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN and EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the Bowling Green Independent and Metcalfe County School Districts have posted on their Facebook pages that masks are no longer required due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order on June 11. The Kentucky Department of Education rescinded its COVID-19 guidance document, commonly known as “Healthy at School.”

~NOTICE~ Effectively immediately, masks will no longer be required at Metcalfe County Schools! Pursuant to Gov. Andy...

Posted by Metcalfe County Schools on Sunday, June 13, 2021

In addition, Bowling Green Independent Schools say social distancing measures are no longer required.

Face masks and social distancing measures are no longer required. Pursuant to Gov. Andy Beshear's Executive Order on...

Posted by Bowling Green Independent School District on Monday, June 14, 2021

