93 year old Bowling Green reverend honored at ‘You Matter Conference’

By Marisa Williams and Ana Medina
Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ‘You Matter Conference’ was this weekend. WBKO News stopped by to talk to Reverend Jimmy Carpenter, a 93 year old who was honored at the conference for his many years of service to the community.

Carpenter was one of the first African American entrepreneurs in Bowling Green. He also pastored Cornerview Community Church.

“I’m doing fine, really doing fine, since they had this thing in my honor,” Carpenter says, “I appreciate brother Bush, who invited me over, for doing this.” Carpenter adds that he is glad so many people came to the conference who wanted to strengthen their faith.

WBKO News asked Carpenter how he thinks the Bowling Green community has changed and what message he has for it.

“The Bowling Green community, it’s so much different now. My son, he’s in business now. And Bowling Green’s community for blacks, it has really scattered out,” he says, “it’s nothing like it was for me coming up, it’s a new Bowling Green now.”

Carpenter adds how thankful he is to have helped his church community, “and it was just a blessing. I want to say I thank everybody, everybody in the Bowling Green community. They are the ones that made me and I’m proud of them for that.”

